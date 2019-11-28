WWE Backstage Viewership Decreases Sharply In The Absence Of CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk was absent from this week’s Backstage episode. His absence saw the viewership of the show plummet by 33% to 121,000 viewers. CM Punk revealed the reason behind his absence by replying to one of his fans on Twitter. He stated that FOX didn’t book him for this week’s episode. The probable reason behind FOX not booking CM Punk is because Triple H was present in the show yesterday. The WWE NXT producer and co-founder talked about NXT’s success at the Survivor Series.

CM Punk matters

CM Punk, who is also a former WWE champion, surprised the world when he agreed to become a part of WWE Backstage as an analyst two weeks back. When he came on the Backstage episode, the show’s viewership went up to 180,000. There was an 80% rise in the viewership of WWE Backstage.

CM Punk proves he doesn’t need to be in a ring to have an impact or contribute to pro wrestling. When you got it, you got it. #WWEBackstage — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 20, 2019

Viewership falls without Punk

With the absence of CM Punk on the WWE Backstage episode, the viewership fell to 121,000.

CM Punk is only set to appear on some episodes, but we can’t help but imagine as to how incredible it would have been to see both Punk and Triple H on the same show. It would be safe to assume that last week’s numbers would have been easily beaten if that had happened.