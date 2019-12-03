WWE Throwback: John Cena's ‘Ruthless’ Debut Against Kurt Angle Makes Fans Nostalgic

The 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena may be busy with his Hollywood career currently, but he is still the leader of ‘Cenation’ and the face of the WWE in many countries. He is also the New York Times best-selling author and a record-setting 'Make A Wish' granter. He has released hit albums since his debut and has also starred in many movies. All this fame came to Cena after he showed his ‘Ruthless Aggression’ for the first time in the ring in 2002.

John Cena: Throwback to his 2002 debut in the WWE ring

On the June 24 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came to the ring and ordered the entire WWE roster to find some ruthless aggression within themselves. He revealed that he is looking for the one who can stand out from the rest of the pack. In the same week, on the June 27, 2002 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena made his WWE debut by accepting Kurt Angle’s challenge.

Answering to Vince McMahon, Cena stood in front of Kurt Angle and declared that he possesses the ‘ruthless aggression’ the WWE Chairman wants to see. He fought Kurt Angle and despite showing his extraordinary skills, Cena lost by an excellent pinning combination. Following his loss, Cena was congratulated by WWE legends like Billy Kidman, Faarooq, Rikishi, and The Undertaker. Since then, Cena became a fan favourite and later went on to fight and defeat Chris Jericho.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January. In his last match, Cena was a part of was a fatal four-way match for becoming the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Finn Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised Balor for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned to the special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Renion' where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

