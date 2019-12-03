Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently picked his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, speaking on a leading American radio channel. He discussed various topics with respect to Pro Wrestling. Rollins missed out on two of his favourite names in the wrestling community - Triple H and Shawn Michaels. However, he was keen to include them in his list, terming them as his favourites. But his original list included Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Seth Rollins' favourite wrestlers

Speaking to a radio channel, Seth Rollins revealed his picks for the top four greatest Superstars of all time. Rollins stated that Shawn Michaels is his favourite wrestler of all-time and he would love to put him on that Mt. Rushmore. Also, he added that Triple H had contributed so much to the longevity of the business but more in terms of drawing in more money into the brand. Seth Rollins signed off saying he would go with the four names he took earlier.

Dwayne Johnson's four favourite wrestlers

*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star's impact and drawing power during their respective runs.

Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.

I'd go with/

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson are widely regarded as two of the biggest reasons why WWE managed to trump WCW in the Monday Night Wars. The duo was a significant draw, back during the late 90s and the early 2000s. Hulk Hogan, who has 6 WCW Championships and 6 WWE Championships is hailed by many as the greatest superstar of all time. Ric Flair, who is a 16-time World Champion and a 2-time Hall of Famer, has done a lot of things in Pro Wrestling.

CM Punk's four favourite wrestlers

Misawa

Savage

Austin

Misawa

Savage

Austin

Race

