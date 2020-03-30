CM Punk Says He’s Having A Great Time During Coronavirus Lockdown With Wife AJ Lee

Just like other cities, Chicago is also under complete lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The United States government has ordered everyone to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Chicago native and wrestler CM Punk, on many occasions, has stated that he loves his city and likes taking long walks with his wife AJ Lee. Though he is an extrovert, CM Punk seems to be doing just fine at home. CM Punk recently revealed that he has everything he needs to be happy at home. He has "a dog who steals doughnuts and a wife who yells like his father."

Lockdown just reminds me how fortunate I am. Totally fine locked in my awesome house with Larry, who steals donuts and my amazing wife who is scrubbing the entire house wearing headphones, occasionally yelling loudly like my dad cutting the grass listening to his Walkman. pic.twitter.com/7iXMEXvw79 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 29, 2020

Vince McMahon doesn’t want CM Punk in WrestleMania 36

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, it was rumoured that CM Punk will feature in WrestleMania 36, but a viral quote by WWE chairman Vince McMahon turned those rumours into dust. According to Ringside News, Vince McMahon is 'fed up' of CM Punk and was allegedly quoted lambasting him at a huge WWE meeting. During the planning of WrestleMania 36, a WWE official pitched a storyline including CM Punk. The pitch was immediately rejected by Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon allegedly rejected the pitch saying, CM Punk is “not to be trusted and has serious issues.”

Stephanie McMahon wants CM Punk and AJ Styles back in the ring

Despite Vince McMahon’s disapproval, many top-ranked WWE officials and superstars like Triple H, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan and others have talked about CM Punk and his wife AJ Styles’ return. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK where she revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie McMahon praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. Stephanie added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman on the current WWE roster.

