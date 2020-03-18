CM Punk Teases WWE Return; Wants To Work With John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan

Ever since former WWE superstar CM Punk made his WWE Backstage debut, many of his colleagues, rivals and officials have been asking him to make a return to the WWE ring. Recently, while talking to Swing & Mrs, CM Punk teased his WWE return. Though in the past CM Punk had said that he will never return to the WWE ring, in the recent interview the 'Voice of the voiceless' said that the door isn’t 100% shut on an in-ring return.

CM Punk return: CM Punk wants to work with John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

CM Punk also revealed the three WWE superstars he would love to work with in the future if the CM Punk return goes through. When asked who he would love to work with again, CM Punk took Rey Mysterio’s name. CM Punk said that he and Rey Mysterio have a great in-ring connection and he loved the time he spent with Rey Mysterio in 2012 when the two were in a feud.

CM Punk then took Daniel Bryan’s name and said that Bryan’s character deserves another match with his character. CM Punk then picked John Cena and said that the match will bring in a lot of money for WWE. In the past, CM Punk vs John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 made huge profits for WWE and the match also got five out of five stars by a number of critics. CM Punk said that he would also love to face NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay in the future.

CM Punk teases WWE return: Daniel Bryan wants to face CM Punk at WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Cerrito Live where he was asked whether he would like to see CM Punk in the WWE ring again. Daniel Bryan replied by saying that he doesn’t know what will happen, but he always wanted to fight CM Punk at WrestleMania. Talking about his in-ring rivalry with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan said that there should have been a WrestleMania match between the two. He feels disappointed that fans never got to see CM Punk face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

