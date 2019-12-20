CM Punk Reveals That His Wife AJ Lee Delivered The ‘Best Promo Of The Decade’ In WWE

CM Punk, who is known to deliver one of the best WWE Promos in the promotion’s history, recently revealed that his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee delivered the ‘Best Promo Of The Decade’. However, Lee was not CM Punk’s first pick. The best in the world picked Eli Cottonwood and his "moustache promo" as the best promo of the decade. Punk revealed this after WWE FOX asked WWE fans about who they think delivered ‘Best Promo Of The Decade’.

In our final 'best of the decade' debate, we're asking you which was YOUR favorite @WWE promo of the decade?



Let us know in the replies below.🎤 pic.twitter.com/ej9ewCw2ck — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 19, 2019

CM Punk shared a video of AJ Lee from the August 26, 2013 edition of Monday Night RAW. Lee, who was then WWE Divas Champion, came to the WWE ring and slammed the women wrestlers of Total Divas in an excellent promo. Fans and critics loved the promo and many even called AJ Lee the greatest woman superstar to deliver a WWE promo.

WWE: CM Punk appears on WWE Backstage show

After leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on WWE Backstage a few weeks ago. CM Punk, also known as 'Best in the World', made his comeback in the final moments of the show. Renee Young announced his return. Punk’s entrance music “Cult of Personality by Living Colour” filled the room and other hosts were left in shock.

