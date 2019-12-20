Stephanie McMahon Wants To See CM Punk And AJ Lee Return To The WWE Ring

After CM Punk shocked the world by making an appearance on WWE backstage, fans have been asking FOX and WWE to invite CM Punk’s wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee on the show. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK. She revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie McMahon praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. Stephanie added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman in current WWE roster.

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division," said Stephanie McMahon to Metro UK.

WWE: CM Punk appears on WWE Backstage show

After leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on WWE Backstage a few weeks ago. CM Punk, also known as 'Best in the World', made his comeback in the final moments of the show. Renee Young announced his return. Punk’s entrance music “Cult of Personality by Living Colour” filled the room and other hosts were left in shock.

FOX shared a video of Punk’s return. In it, former WWE Divas Champion Paige can be seen expressing her shock and asking, “Is this for real?” After CM Punk made his return, he joined other hosts and said, “It’s as simple as this. Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture.” CM Punk also revealed that he will feature in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage.

