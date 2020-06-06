CM Punk Takes A Dig At AJ Styles For Radio Silence Regarding Black Lives Matter Movement

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently slammed AJ Styles for not speaking up about the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Since the past couple of days, several WWE superstars have come forward to show support to the African-American community, but few of them like AJ Styles have remained silent amid the civil unrest that has gripped the US. CM Punk took to Twitter on Friday and slammed everyone who’s not talking about the protests.

CM Punk slams AJ Styles and others for keeping quiet

After posting his tweet, CM Punk started interacting with fans who have been going out to join the protests. A fan commented on how they saw AJ Styles promoting his video game streams while staying quiet on some of the current events going on around the country. "Right!?! Silence speaks volumes. Seeing AJ Styles promote streams and s--t but couldn't be bothered to post anything made it clear how he feels. That was a tough unfollow...," wrote the fan. In reply, CM Punk said that AJ Style’s beliefs have been obvious for years.

Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 5, 2020

CM Punk talks about the Black Lives Matter movement

This is not the first time that CM Punk has addressed the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this week, while talking to Mark Henry and Booker T on WWE Backstage, ‘The Voice of the Voiceless’ asked ‘white people’ to 'shut up and listen' to their ‘black brothers & sisters and understand where they are coming from’. CM Punk revealed that people need to fight intolerance with intolerance and mentioned that ‘white people’ should use their ‘white privilege’ to help their 'black brothers and sisters'.

“I'm a white guy. I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel and I don't think that it's my place to tell them how they need to react. I'm here to tell white people that you need to listen to your black brothers and sisters and you need to understand where they are coming from,” CM Punk said.

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GgWAPz4jkQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles comes face-to-face with Daniel Bryan

On the work front, AJ Styles recently appeared on WWE SmackDown when he came face-to-face with Daniel Bryan. The two are scheduled to face each other for the Intercontinental Championship in the next episode. At WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles also faced Drew Gulak, but ended up on the losing side.

