Bret Hart Calls Goldberg 'the Most Dangerous And Unprofessional Wrestler Ever’

At WCW Starrcade 1999, Goldberg ended Bret Hart’s career by kicking him on the head which left him severely concussed. Since then, Bret Hart has talked about the incident on many different occasions and slammed the current Universal Champion every time. Recently, Bret Hart appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where he once again remembered the moment.

Bret Hart slams Goldberg, calls him unprofessional

Calling Goldberg a 'gorilla', Bret Hart said that Goldberg needs to learn about safety. Bret Hart said that during his wrestling days he would do anything to keep his opponent safe. Bret Hart said that he would rather hurt himself than anybody else. Bret Hart then called Goldberg unprofessional and said his heart hurts when he remembers that Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer. Bret Hart then remembered his wrestling days and said he always saw Curt Hennig in severe pain after he would have fought Goldberg.

“Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there was in the business. He was the most dangerous guy to work with,” said Bret Hart on The Broken Skull Sessions.

Bret Hart then stated that he could have worked with an actual gorilla rather than Goldberg. He said before their match at WCW Starrcade 1999, he went to Goldberg’s locker room and told him to whatever he wants. However, Brat Hart requested Goldberg to not injure him during the fight. It looks like Goldberg didn’t hear what Brat Hart said because Goldberg ended Bret Hart career that night.

