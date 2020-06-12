AJ Styles Finally Reacts To CM Punk Calling Him Out For Being Silent About BLM Protests

A couple of days ago, CM Punk took to Twitter and slammed everyone who wasn't speaking up about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement which gained momentum after an African-American man named George Floyd was killed by white police officers. After posting his tweet, CM Punk started interacting with fans who have been going out to join the George Floyd protests. When fans commented on how they saw AJ Styles promoting his video game streams while staying quiet about the Black Lives Matter movement, CM Punk criticised AJ Styles and said Styles’ beliefs have been obvious for years.

AJ Styles reacts to CM Punk’s comments

While talking to Times of India, AJ Styles reflected on CM Punk’s recent remarks. “I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t respect anyway, it doesn’t really matter,” said AJ Styles. 'The Phenomenal One' said that as a pro-wrestler his job is to perform and ‘get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world’. “I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things,” AJ Styles added.

AJ Styles scheduled to face Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship

On the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, AJ Styles will face Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship. The duo faced numerous superstars to cement their positions in the finals of the IC tournament, and it will be really interesting to see who comes out on top this weekend. AJ Styles had earlier said in an interview, “We have known each other well. He is a tough dude and very skilful. The Intercontinental Championship title is something I am eager to win.”

There is speculation that Daniel Bryan will win the title on WWE SmackDown, but AJ Styles will demand a rematch. There have also been reports that the two could face each other once again at the WWE Backlash PPV, where AJ Styles will come out victorious. The WWE Backlash PPV will take place on June 14 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

