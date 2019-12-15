WWE TLC: Bray Wyatt Invades The Miz's House During Exclusive Interview Ahead Of PPV

The Miz had a scare on Friday Night SmackDown after discovering that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt had somehow entered his home and left creepy Firefly Funhouse dolls in his daughter’s crib. Earlier, the Miz had announced that he would stay home with his family until the WWE TLC match to protect them from The Fiend. It seems The Miz couldn’t keep up his guard enough. The A-lister was giving an interview at his Los Angeles home when his wife alerted him to Bray Wyatt’s invasion of their home.

Watch The Firefly Fun House invades The Miz’s home

Bray Wyatt interrupts between The Miz's interview

Ironically, The Miz was discussing the mind games that the Universal Champion has been playing with him before their TLC match when the incident occurred. The interview was interrupted by a scream from his wife, Maryse. When he went to investigate, Maryse showed him the baby monitor. His daughter could be seen playing with the Ramblin’ Rabbit, and in the next instance, her crib was filled with puppets from the Firefly Funhouse. The horrified couple rushed to their daughter’s side but found only one doll in her crib – a female version of The Fiend.

In the Firefly Funhouse segment, The Fiend addressed his actions, saying that he was only trying to be friendly in the holiday season. However, The Miz and Maryse did not find his action friendly by any length. The couple was left shaken after the incident.



Now that The Fiend has crossed the line and targeted The Miz’s family, it would be interesting to see how the match between the two shapes up in the WWE TLC encounter. The Miz will take on Bray Wyatt in a one-on-one at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV match.

