Roman Reigns May Face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At WrestleMania 36: Rumours

Roman Reigns is currently taking a break from WWE. He lost the match to King Corbin at WWE TLC. However, fans believed that the storyline between the two has not ended and they can face each other in the upcoming PPVs.

But now, WrestlingNews.co has revealed that Roman Reigns can face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in WrestleMania 36. This has forced some fans to believe that the storyline between Corbin and Reigns ended in WWE TLC. Now, Reigns will start a new storyline with the WWE Universal Champion.

Many fans don’t believe the rumours as "The Fiend" is currently busy with the storyline which includes Daniel Bryan. The rivalry between the two is expected to continue till WrestleMania 36. However, anything can happen as WWE has changed storylines before. If WWE decides to make Roman Reigns face "The Fiend" at WrestleMania, then they have to close their ongoing storyline soon.

WWE TLC: King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns

The match started with King Corbin coming to the ring with his personal security. Roman Reigns was punishing each and every one of them while making his way to the ring. The match started and The Big Dog took control as he punished the King. However, Corbin turned the tables by delivering a Deep Six to Reigns. He then dropped Reigns with a big clothesline for a near-fall.

The Big Dog then tried to hit Corbin with a spear but was interrupted by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. Corbin and Ziggler then tried to dump dog foods on Reigns again, but the former United States Champion broke through. In the later part of the match, Reigns tried to spear Corbin for the win but was again stopped by Ziggler who blasted him with a chair. King Corbin delivered the End of Days and won the match.

