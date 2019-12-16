WWE: Bray Wyatt Makes The Most Of 'The Fiend' Less Sweater To Defeat The Miz At WWE TLC

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was seen without a sign of 'The Fiend' as he defended his title against The Miz in their Universal Championship match at the WWE TLC on Sunday evening. After the match, Daniel Bryan, who reemerged with a new hairdo, beat up Bray Wyatt, who suddenly vanished, bringing an abrupt end to the fight.

Dear Daniel Bryan,



Nobody likes a bully.



I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞



PS: The Miz is tough



PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019

WWE TLC: The Miz dominate in the start

As soon as the bell rang, The Miz dominated in the beginning as he landed quick punches on Bray Wyatt. The referee tried interrupting the match by separating them but The Miz kept on fighting. Corey Graves, who was sitting in the commentator’s box stated that Bray Wyatt seemed in no mood to fight as he was laughing after the referee separated them. In the start, he didn’t seem to be in a mood to fight back.

Dear Miz,



I would never hurt a fly,

unless it was to stop him from hurting himself.



I forgive you. pic.twitter.com/YnTCYQti4K — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2019

WWE TLC: Bray Wyatt without sweater

Bray Wyatt came in wearing a sweater to the ring. The Miz fought Wyatt back into the corner and used the sweater on him. Finally, Wyatt got rid of his sweater and fought back. The Miz was hitting with his knees again and again in the corner. Suddenly, Bray Wyatt changed his expression and he attempted a Sister Abigail from the corner. However, The Miz countered it with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Watch Bray Wyatt's sweater version at WWE TLC

The Miz didn’t pin him and punished him with punches on the mat. Meanwhile, Wyatt replied The Miz with laughs as the Miz slammed his face into the mat. The Miz tosses him on the table and tried charging on him. Bray Wyatt moved a bit, sending him into the timekeeper’s area. Wyatt gave Sister Abigail from the barrier to the floor and smiled again as the referee counts for The Miz’s return. He makes it to the ring till the referee counts 9. As soon as he enters the ring, Wyatt gave another Sister Abigail and covered the Miz for a pinfall to win the match.

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz: Watch highlights