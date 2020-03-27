Daniel Bryan Reckons He Can Defeat Brock Lesnar If They Have A Rematch

Daniel Bryan faced Brock Lesnar at the main event of Survivor Series 2018 and even though he lost, he received a lot of appreciation from the WWE Universe. According to many, Daniel Bryan took Brock Lesnar out of his comfort zone and forced him to actually wrestle to win. The match was admired by many and even got good ratings by the critics. After the match, many took to Twitter and said that Daniel Bryan lost the match because he had just returned from major neck surgery.

Recently, Daniel Bryan appeared on WWE Bump where he said that his health has nothing to do with the loss. He said when he returned, he abandoned the ‘Yes! Moment’ and that’s why he lost to Brock Lesnar at the Champions vs Champions match. Daniel Bryan then said that he has now accepted the ‘Yes! Moment’ and he is stronger than before. He said he would love to face Brock Lesnar again and with enough training, he can come out on top.

“I would love to have another match with Brock Lesnar and with Drew as my coach, I think I can come out on top this time, maybe," said Daniel Bryan.

Also Read l WWE reveals Shawn Michaels' behind-the-scenes role in NXT's Survivor Series success

Survivor Series 2018 Champion vs Champion match highlights: Brock Lesnar defeats Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan tried to take early advantage by dismantling Brock Lesnar’s dominant leg, but the then-WWE Universal Champion recovered and took him to 'Suplex City'. Brock Lesnar started punishing Daniel Bryan and even delivered an F-5 for a two-count. After taking a few more brutal attacks, Daniel Bryan recovered and delivered a running knee from the apron which left The Beast reeling ringside. Bryan delivered another running knee, but Brock Lesnar kicked out at two.

Also Read l WWE News: Roman Reigns thrashes King Corbin, praises Keith Lee after Survivor Series win

Daniel Bryan began kicking Brock Lesnar’s leg, making it hard for the Beast to move. Despite that, Brock Lesnar grabbed Bryan and tried to deliver an F-5, but his knee gave out and Bryan applied the "Yes!" Lock. Daniel Bryan converted the "Yes!" Lock into a triangle, but Brock Lesnar found a way out and delivered another F-5 to win the match.

Also Read l Survivor Series 2019: Randy Orton stuns fans with multiple RKOs in Elimination match: WWE News

Also Read l WWE: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt net worth, salary, Survivor Series performance