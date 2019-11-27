WWE Reveals Shawn Michaels' Behind-the-scenes Role In NXT's Survivor Series Success

WWE NXT has reached new heights in recent times and they possess some of the best wrestling talents at the moment. The rising Yellow brand took part in the latest WWE PPV “Survivor Series” and they outclassed the other two main rosters on a lot of occasions. WWE veteran Shawn Michaels has had a lot to contribute in NXT‘s massive success. Michaels has always been active in training the NXT troops and last Friday he appeared in front of WWE fans, just before SmackDown went off-air.

WWE: Shawn Michaels has faith in NXT

The 54-year-old superstar feels that the NXT has been performing incredibly well and it is going to be massive in future. Shawn Michaels has been one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and today he continues to be actively involved with the brand as a coach at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida after retirement. Shawn Michaels was one of those bad boys in WWE who had a lot of controversies during his time. But now Michaels believes in staying behind the scenes. According to the former champion, his time has come and gone and it is now all about grooming and supporting the Next Gen superstars for him.

Adrenaline from watching this group of athletes has kept me up all night.



Top to bottom, Friday-Sunday they delivered. The world just watched these Superstars seize an opportunity.



Crazy thing is, you haven’t seen anything yet.



See you Wednesday. @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 25, 2019

Shawn Michaels has always been a key contributor to NXT. Triple H and Shawn Michaels worked together for the betterment of NXT. They are proud of their recent results at the WWE Survivor Series. In an interview with a leading American media outlet, the former DX member revealed that he did not know everything about this job when Triple H offered it to him. The former wrestler believes that professional wrestling has changed a lot now and this new generation is capable of doing bigger things in the near future.

