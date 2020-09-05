Roman Reigns Set To Defend His Title Against Cousin Jey Uso At WWE Clash Of Champions

Last week, WWE announced that Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will face each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. However, on the latest episode, Jey Uso made his return and replaced Big E in the Fatal 4-Way Match after the former NXT Champion was attacked by Sheamus in the opening segment. Uso went on to win the match and is now scheduled to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 for the Universal title.

Fans were shocked to see Jey Uso win as they wanted Big E or Matt Riddle to come out on top. There is some speculation that the feud could take a personal turn as Jey Uso was seen disagreeing with Roman Reigns, who has turned heel after making his in-ring return. The two cousins traded some words after Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe in the opening segment, which displayed how much The Big Dog has changed.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results, highlights: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso announced; Bayley attacks Banks

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns addresses the WWE Universe

The WWE Universal Champion kicked off the show with his new advocate Paul Heyman. Heyman picked up the mic and introduced Roman Reigns before making it clear that he didn’t corrupt Reigns; it was Reigns who contacted him and saved him from being cast aside by Lesnar and WWE. Paul Heyman claimed that Roman Reigns took those steps because he was also cast aside by fans and the promotion. Heyman then slammed "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, claiming that the two superstars are not worthy of carrying the promotion.

Paul Heyman proclaimed that WWE made the right decision to not include Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in the Fatal 4-Way Match as they don’t deserve a title shot. As Roman Reigns stared at the camera, Heyman added that Reigns' rule is going to be bigger and badder. "This is my island, and when you have this kind of power, all you have to do is show up and win," said Roman Reigns to end the promo.

Also Read l Clash of Champions: When Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns squares up to Jey Uso

After the segment, Roman Reigns ran into his cousin Jey Uso backstage. Jey Uso asked Reigns why he has not been answering his calls for weeks, to which Reigns said he’s been busy with work. Uso then asked Reigns why he's working with Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns blew off the question saying "everything is under control".

"Let's see if you can get one on your own this time." - @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KWR6TWpW36 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020

Also Read l WWE schedules Fatal-4-Way on SmackDown to find Roman Reigns’ Clash of Champions opponent

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns to meet Jey Uso for Universal clash

Jey Uso replaced Big E in the Fatal 4-Way Match against King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus. The superstars wasted no time in going after each other as soon as the bell rang. Jey Uso started strong by blasting Corbin with a superkick. However, The King recovered and took over the match until he got attacked by Sheamus. After returning from the break, Matt Riddle tried to take control, but Sheamus thrashed him with a series of punches and kicks. Sheamus then tapped Uso in a Cloverleaf, but the former Tag champion broke free and hit him with a superkick. Corbin appeared from behind and threw Jey Uso out of the ring and started punishing Riddle. However, Sheamus surprised him with a Brogue Kick. Riddle took out Sheamus with a Bro To Sleep, but Uso hit The Original Bro with a top-rope splash to win the match.

Also Read l Clash of Champions 2020: Drew McIntyre to defend his title against Randy Orton

Image credits: WWE.com