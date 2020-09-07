WWE SmackDown Viewership Ratings Fall Despite Roman Reigns, Bayley Vs Banks Segments

This week’s WWE SmackDown saw some impressive segments as fans witnessed multiple incredible turns of events in a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Fatal-4-Way match where Jey Uso defeated King Corbin, Sheamus and Matt Riddle to become Roman Reigns’ Clash of Champions opponent. The night also marked the start of the highly-anticipated Bayley vs Banks feud as the SmackDown Women’s Champion attacked her former friend after their tag title match against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. A-list WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, John Morrison, Paul Heyman and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE SmackDown.
INJURY UPDATES: @SashaBanksWWE has been taken to a local medical facility following a brutal attack by @itsBayleyWWE, and @WWEBigE is also undergoing tests after suffering lacerations as a result of an attack by @WWESheamus on #SmackDown. https://t.co/4NikEIzkq5— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (September 4, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew only 2.066 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 2.144 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 2.018 million viewers, while the second hour drew 2.113 million viewers. Despite that, the episode drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the night.
