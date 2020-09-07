WWE SmackDown Viewership Ratings Fall Despite Roman Reigns, Bayley Vs Banks Segments

This week’s WWE SmackDown saw some impressive segments as fans witnessed multiple incredible turns of events in a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Fatal-4-Way match where Jey Uso defeated King Corbin, Sheamus and Matt Riddle to become Roman Reigns’ Clash of Champions opponent. The night also marked the start of the highly-anticipated Bayley vs Banks feud as the SmackDown Women’s Champion attacked her former friend after their tag title match against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. A-list WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, John Morrison, Paul Heyman and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (September 4, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew only 2.066 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 2.144 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 2.018 million viewers, while the second hour drew 2.113 million viewers. Despite that, the episode drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the night.

WWE SmackDown viewership: WWE SmackDown’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 7, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 1.962 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 14, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.002 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 21, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.198 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.144 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.066 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE SmackDown viewership: Events that transpired on this week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe

Big E withdrew from Fatal 4-Way Match after getting attacked by Sheamus

Jey Uso returned, replacing Big E

Heavy Machinery defeated John Morrison and The Miz

Women's Tag Team Title match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeat Golden Role Models

Bayley attacked Sasha Banks

Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn confronted each other

Jey Uso defeated King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns announced for WWE Clash of Champions 2020

