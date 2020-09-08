WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Drew McIntyre Returns; Mysterio Family Punishes Murphy

This week’s WWE RAW marked the return of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who took his revenge from Randy Orton by attacking him not once but twice. Rey Mysterio, his wife and daughter also made a special appearance on WWE RAW as they cheered and then helped Dominik defeat Murphy in a brutal street fight. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Asuka and Mickie James vs Natalya and Lana, The Street Profits vs Andrade & Angel Garza, The Hurt Business vs Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and others.

WWE RAW results: Major matches/segments this week

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre returned, attacked Randy Orton

Randy Orton kicked off the show and warned Keith Lee that the more they cross paths, the more likely Lee will get kicked in the head. Randy Orton then reminisced the three punts he delivered to Drew McIntyre, injuring him in the process. As he continued slamming the champion, Drew McIntyre appeared in an ambulance and blasted Orton with a Claymore. Later in the show, Randy Orton fought Keith Lee and as he was about to win, Drew McIntyre again hit Orton with a Claymore. The medical staff then appeared on the scene and were seen loading Orton in an ambulance.

WWE RAW results: Dominik Mysterio defeats Murphy with the help of his family

After Murphy challenged Dominik Mysterio to a street fight, the young luchador entered the ring with his father Rey Mysterio, sister Aliyah and mother Angie. As soon as the bell rang, Murphy attacked Dominik, but the new superstar fought back with some incredible moves. Murphy soon took control and started assaulting Dominik with a chair. Dominik threw Murphy out of the ring, but he recovered and sent Dominik shoulder-first into the post three times. Dominik Mysterio soon hit Murphy with a sunset flip bomb and a frog splash. Rey Mysterio entered the ring and unloaded on Murphy with kendo sticks. “Payback is a bi**h!” Mysterio said while looking at the camera, sending a message to Rollins. Rey’s wife and daughter then entered and unloaded on Murphy, who tapped out as the referee called for the bell.

WWE RAW results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Drew McIntyre returns, attacks Randy Orton (WWE RAW grades: C)

The Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander (WWE RAW grades: A)

The Street Profits defeat Andrade and Angel Garza, gets challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (WWE RAW grades: C)

Peyton Royce defeats Billie Kay (WWE RAW grades: C-)

Murphy challenges Dominik Mysterio to an I Quit match (WWE RAW grades: C)

Asuka and Mickie James defeat Natalya and Lana

Asuka vs Mickie James announced for next week (WWE RAW grades: C overall)

Cedric Alexander joins The Hurt Business (WWE RAW grades: C+)

Eight-Man Tag Match: Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Viking Raiders (WWE RAW grades: B-)

Randy Orton defeats Keith Lee via DQ, gets attacked by Drew McIntyre again (WWE RAW grades: B)

Retribution drops a promo (WWE RAW grades: D)

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio defeats Murphy with the help of his family (WWE RAW grades: B+)

Image Source: WWE.com