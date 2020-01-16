David Benoit Talks About His Father’s Crime And Wrestling As ‘Chris Benoit Jr’

Former WWE Champion Chris Benoit committed a horrendous crime in 2007. According to Georgia police, Benoit killed his wife and younger son in rage before committing suicide in his home. Benoit had one more child named David Benoit. David recently talked about his father to Chris Van Vliet. When asked about the incident, David Benoit said that his father had CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Because of that, his father used to have mood swings. David Benoit said that it played a huge role in those crimes.

“That wasn’t him. He would never do that. I think something went terribly wrong. The doctor said he had CTE. He had CTE, so I don’t think that was him,” said David Benoit.

David Benoit also revealed that the media escalated the incident and made his life hard. He said reporters used to ask him questions which someone should never ask a 14-year-old. He added that whenever he used to open the TV, Chris Benoit used to be on the news and people used to say that steroids made him commit those crimes. He said that the incident had a huge impact on his studies and he had to drop an year in order to recover.

David Benoit wants to wrestle as ‘Chris Benoit Jr’

When asked about his wrestling name and appearance, David Benoit said that he would love to wrestle as ‘Chris Benoit Jr’. He also said that his middle name is Chris, so he can legally wrestle as Chris Benoit Jr. No one will be able to take him to court. He added that he would love to have his father’s appearance as he still has Chris Benoit’s wrestling gears.

"I have his middle name I can legally use it and they can’t come after me. Yeah [I would wrestle as Chris Benoit Jr] I think it would be cool.”

David Benoit is currently learning wrestling and hopes to make his pro-wrestling debut soon. He revealed that he hopes to work with AEW or New Japan Pro Wrestling in the future. When asked about working with WWE, David Benoit said that the company would not sign him as his father’s crime decreased WWE’s reputation. However, David Benoit asked WWE to induct Chris Benoit in WWE Hall of Fame for his epic in-ring performance.

