Royal Rumble: Stone Cold Steve Austin's 1997 Win Is Still Revered By WWE Fans

Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest and toughest pay-per-views of WWE. Wrestlers are willing to do anything at the year opening PPV to secure their title shot at WrestleMania. However, it is easier said than done since 30 world-class WWE Superstars face each other inside the same ring. The last man standing gets to headline the main event of WrestleMania for the world title. There have been numerous iconic fights at Royal Rumble over the past few years. Some of them are too great to be forgotten. Stone Cold’s victory at Royal Rumble 1997 is one such instance which WWE fans will relish forever.

WWE: Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’ stunned everyone at the Royal Rumble 1997

Royal Rumble 1997 was stacked with some of the biggest names of the WWE roster. However, Stone Cold managed to stand out amongst all. A lot of wrestling fans believe that Stone Cold Steve Austin was not the deserving one. He ‘cheated’ in one of the biggest wins of his WWE career. Bret Hart successfully tossed Stone Cold out of the ring but the officials were too busy with Terry Funk and Mankind. They were engaged in a severe brawl at that point of time. Stone Cold took full advantage of it and got back into the ring to defeat all his opponents. The Undertaker, Vader, Bret Hart and Diesel were among the 30 men who fought Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Royal Rumble 1997. However, none of them could surpass the 'Texas Rattle Snake'. Stone Cold tasted his first Royal Rumble victory in one of the most dramatic ways possible. Take a look at the iconic moment that brought Stone Cold his victory at Royal Rumble 1997.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)