DX Set To Appear In A WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden On March 22, 2020

Madison Square Garden recently posted a picture on their Twitter account. It revealed that WWE’s most notorious team - D-Generation X (DX) will reunite in a live WWE event on March 22, 2020 at Madison Square Garden. The tweet revealed that the DX members - Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg - will appear in the WWE ring together after a decade (almost). The event will come under WWE’s Road to WrestleMania schedule.

The website of Madison Square Garden reveals that the event will be headlined by a 6-man Tag-Team match between Seth Rollins and The AOP vs Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show. Fans will also see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch face Asuka. Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Andrade, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are also scheduled to make an appearance at the event.

JUST ANNOUNCED: D-Generation X returns to The Garden for the first time in over a decade! See @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @TheRealXPac & @WWERoadDogg on the @wwe Road to WrestleMania on March 22! Access presale tickets NOW with code SOCIAL: https://t.co/xxqCIyXgxB 💥 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/MvIyxaS9dj — MSG (@TheGarden) January 15, 2020

D-Generation X (DX): WWE Overview

D-Generation X was originally formed by Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and Rick Rude. It was to face another faction of ‘Attitude Era’ - The Hart Foundation. Since its debut in 1997, fans loved the faction and soon the team cemented its position in the company. After many feuds and storylines, the group expanded and welcomed new superstars like X-Pac, The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and Tori until they disbanded in 2000.

After six years, Triple H and Shawn Michaels got together to re-introduce ‘DX’. The duo appeared in many storylines, but in March 2010, shortly before Michaels' retirement, DX was again disbanded. In 2013, Triple H and Shawn Michaels once again came together to face and defeat The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane) at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. In 2019, DX members - Triple H, Michaels, Chyna, The New Age Outlaws and X-Pac - were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

