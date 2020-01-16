Triple H To Decide On Tyson Fury's WWE Comeback After Boxer's Bout Vs Deontay Wilder

Triple H was recently interviewed by Metro.UK where he was seen promoting Royal Rumble and other upcoming PPVs. When talking about the men’s Royal Rumble match and surprise entries, the conversation moved to Tyson Fury and his much-awaited WWE return. Triple H admitted that the chances of Tyson Fury appearing in the Royal Rumble match are pretty thin as Fury is busy training for his upcoming boxing bout against Deontay Wilder. However, Triple H confirmed that the doors are still open for Fury to make a comeback in the WWE.

“I think the door’s open on our side, and the door’s open on his side – but there’s a lot of things in between now and then. That fight on February 22nd will be huge to him, as to what his next steps are in all of this. So, we’re open to that stuff but it needs to be right for everybody,” said Triple H.

WWE: Tyson Fury challenges Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 36

After defeating Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV, boxer Tyson Fury challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a match at the biggest event in the WWE. Fury appeared as a guest on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast a few weeks ago. He revealed that he is not giving up on his pro-wrestling dreams and wished to fight 'The Beast Incarnate'. He said that he could have fought Brock Lesnar in the first place, but Cain Velasquez came in and grabbed Lesnar’s attention.

“I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and he’ll wake up in Tokyo,” said Fury.

According to wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Fury was scheduled to fight Lesnar at the Crown Jewel PPV. However, the plan was laid to rest when Cain Velasquez became available. Some reports also reveal that the storyline between Lesnar and Velasquez was must better than the storyline created for the Fury vs Lesnar match. Fury is currently busy training for his upcoming match against Deontay Wilder, which is scheduled to take place on February 22, 2020.

