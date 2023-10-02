'Didn’t Have Much': Edge Reveals Shocking Reason To Leave WWE After AEW WrestleDream Debut

Edge returned to action in WWE after a long hiatus during the 2020 Royal Rumble. He had a dreamy run while chasing championship titles. In the course, he secured several dream matches in the wrestling promotion and also turned up as the top face of the brand. Unfortunately, good things come to an end, as the Rated R Superstar's contract with WWE ended after his match in Toronto. He battled against Sheamus in a classic clash, concluding his insane run in the World Wrestling Entertainment.

After his contract expiration with WWE, Edge made his AEW debut as Adam Copeland (his real name) and went against his buddy Christian Cage's faction after hitting Luchasaurus with a steel chair. He received a rousing reception from the crowd as the show ended with excitement.

Edge offers a stunning explanation for leaving WWE for AEW

With an electrifying night from AEW coming to an end, Adam 'Edge' Copeland took to X [formerly Twitter] to offer a statement on his new journey and also acknowledge WWE for putting him on the map and making him the superstar he is today. He shared a chain of tweets to express his emotions.

In those tweets, Edge offered his reason to depart from WWE despite having a phenomenal run as their top superstar. The former WWE Champion revealed he has just outgrown WWE, and that they did not have much for him to do. He mentioned:

Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there.

As some of you may now know, I’m no longer with WWE. My new home is AEW. I’m excited. Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first ever matches. New challenges, and if you’ve followed my career, you know… — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 2, 2023

Adam Copeland's first AEW match announced

Adam Copeland will waste no time in the new place, as his first-ever AEW match has been announced. The 'Rated R Superstar' will face the man he took down during his debut, Luchasaurus, in the upcoming episode of Dynamite in Kansas City on October 11, 2023. The news was announced by AEW and Jacksonville Jaguars boss Tony Khan at the WrestleDream media scrum.