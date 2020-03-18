Does Roman Reigns Have Coronavirus? WWE Doctors Monitoring Reigns' Condition: Report

WWE is doing everything they can to air the scheduled episodes on time despite the coronavirus outbreak. They even started keeping the shows without an audience to keep the fans, superstars and officials safe from coronavirus. However, it looks like an A-list WWE SmackDown superstar is visiting the WWE Doctor every day to get checked for coronavirus.

Does Roman Reigns have coronavirus?

In the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Roman Reigns is being checked by the doctors almost every day for coronavirus. Dave Meltzer said that Roman Reigns had leukaemia in the past, but he fought it and returned to the WWE ring. However, his leukaemia is in remission and could come back. Dave Meltzer said that WWE is making sure that Roman Reigns is fit and is ascertaining whether he will be able to fight Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Does Roman Reigns have coronavirus: Becky Lynch praises Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated where she was seen talking about the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV and WWE superstars. When asked about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch hailed him as a role model and said that the SmackDown superstar is an inspiration. She said that Roman Reigns fought leukaemia and came back strong, which is inspiring.

“He’s so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that,” said Becky Lynch.

