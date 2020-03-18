WWE May Cancel A Few WrestleMania 36 Matches From The Planned Match Card: Report

As announced earlier, WWE has decided to keep WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak. Now, while talking to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is thinking of cancelling some unannounced matches from their planned match card. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE was scheduled to keep 12 matches at WWE WrestleMania 36, but now they have decided to keep only eight. Until now, WWE has announced seven matches for WrestleMania 36 and the eighth match between Randy Orton and Edge will be confirmed on WWE RAW.

WWE WrestleMania 36 cancelled

It looks like WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown superstars will get some additional rest as they won’t have to travel to Tampa Bay, Florida to prepare for WWE WrestleMania 36. After the recent episodes of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown were held behind the closed doors of the WWE Performance Center, WWE announced that the upcoming mega-event WrestleMania 36 will also take place at the WWE Performance Center. Just like recent episodes, WrestleMania 36 will not be open to the public or the WWE Universe. However, the only people in the crowd will be WWE officials and crew members.

The @WWE has confirmed #WrestleMania will be relocated from Tampa Bay, FL to the @WWEPC in Orlando, FL. pic.twitter.com/BU49sEOV6S — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2020

According to WWE, the company had to change the venues of upcoming episodes and WWE WrestleMania 36 to save their wrestlers, officials and fans from the coronavirus outbreak. Many believe that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the episodes scheduled after WWE WrestleMania 36 and WWE Hall of Fame event could also take place at WWE Performance Center. WrestleMania 36 will be the first WrestleMania in WWE history to be held behind closed doors.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Randy Orton vs Edge

