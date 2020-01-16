Becky Lynch Says Roman Reigns Is An Inspiration And A Role Model For Many

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated where she was seen talking about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and WWE superstars. When asked about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch hailed him as a role model and said that the SmackDown superstar is an inspiration. She said that Roman Reigns fought leukaemia and came back strong, which is inspiring.

“He’s so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that,” said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch slams haters

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by The Female Quotient. She talked about female wrestlers creating a balance between men and women in WWE. During the interview, Becky Lynch talked about WrestleMania and also opened up on women headlining WWE PPVs. When asked about haters who think women wrestlers shouldn’t headline WWE pay-per-views, Becky Lynch said, "A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up of whether women should be main eventing."

Roman Reigns thanks fans for everything

Recently, after a show, Roman Reigns was seen sharing some heartwarming words with fans. He said that his life wouldn’t be the same without his fans as they pay their hard-earned money and take time out of their busy schedules to see WWE and him. He added that if not for the WWE Universe, he wouldn’t be in the position that he is currently in his career. He ended the segment by saying that he is grateful to be in this position and that he would never take it lightly.

"I wouldn’t be the man that I am now, I wouldn’t be the provider that I am, so it’s just a lifelong of thank yous that I owe you and I’ll never stop," said Roman Reigns.

