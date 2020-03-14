The Debate
Roman Reigns Slams WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, Calls Him A "part-timer"

WWE News

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns said that he has been working hard for months and he has earned the opportunity to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns

After challenging Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns appeared on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns was interviewed by WWE commentator Michael Cole and revealed why he deserves to get a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg. Roman Reigns said that he has been working hard for months and he has earned the opportunity to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan win; Hulk Hogan warns The Fiend

Roman Reigns calls Goldberg a 'part-timer'

When asked what fans can expect at WWE WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns promised that he is going to defeat Goldberg and become the top superstar of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns then slammed Goldberg and called him a "part-timer". He said he has been training to become a wrestler since his childhood and he will give everything has during the WWE WrestleMania 36 match to become the WWE Universal Champion.

“When it comes to the main event of WrestleMania, I'm going to whoop Goldberg," said Roman Reigns.

Also Read l  WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns and Usos win; Strowman becomes new IC Champion

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: The Fiend stabs himself, Roman Reigns and The Usos win

WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg

Goldberg opened WWE SmackDown last week with a thunderous response from fans. He revealed that he is looking for a challenger to fight at WWE WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns appeared and received a great reaction from the WWE Universe. The two superstars came face-to-face and Roman Reigns broke the silence by saying, "I’m next!" Roman Reigns left the ring after challenging Goldberg for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler destroy Roman Reigns and The Usos

