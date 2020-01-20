The Debate
Dominick Mysterio Reveals How Eddie Guerrero Helped Him During A Segment Shoot

WWE News

WWE posted a clip from the episode on social media. It showed Dominick Mysterio talking about the controversial segment involving him and Eddie Guerrero.

Dominick Mysterio

In the recent episode of WWE Untold, fans saw the life and passing of WWE Legend Eddie Guerrero. The episode titled ‘Rey, Eddie & The Rumble’ focused on the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero which lasted for almost a year. WWE posted a clip from the episode on its official Twitter handle. It showed Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick Mysterio talking about the controversial segment involving him and Eddie Guerrero.

The segment took place in a park and according to fans, it was darker than other WWE segments. In reality, Dominick Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had a lot of fun while shooting the segment. In the clip, Dominick Mysterio can be seen saying that whenever he used to finish a take, Guerrero used to call him and give him a twizzler.

"I remember very vividly the scene where I was filming with Eddie in the park. We did maybe 5 or 6 takes, and after every take, he would ask me, "Are you ok?", and then he would hand me a twizzler.”

Dominick Mysterio reveals how he learned ‘619’

In the video released by WWE, Rey Mysterio can be seen showing WWE fans a video of him and Dominick Mysterio practising the 619 move. After showing the clip, the master of 619 revealed that many may think that Dominick Mysterio has learned that move from his dad. However, he learned it at his wrestling school. Dominick replied by saying that he used to do the wrong move, but when his teacher showed him the secret behind it, he got it in the first try. Rey Mysterio said that while performing 619, he always gets rope burns and that’s the only bad thing about it.

