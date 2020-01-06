WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar Set For Return, Rey Mysterio To Face Andrade For US Title

In the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, fans will see the much-awaited return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar while Rey Mysterio will face Andrade to get his United States Championship title back. The night will also see The Viking Raiders defend their WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship title against The Street Profits and The O.C. in a Triple-Threat Tag-Team match. Lana can also come to the ring to talk about Liv Morgan.

WWE RAW: Major matches/segments that can happen

Brock Lesnar set to make his much-awaited return

After being away for more than one month, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his return on 2020’s first episode of WWE RAW (January 6, 2019). Fans believe that WWE could introduce a new storyline for Brock Lesnar as the Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. There are rumours that an A-list superstar from the current RAW roster can come to the ring to challenge Brock Lesnar.

The Viking Raiders will defend their WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship title

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, current WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion Viking Raiders will defend their title against The Street Profits and The O.C. in a Triple-Threat Tag-Team match. In the past, The O.C. has defeated The Viking Raiders on two separate matches, while The Street Profits have defeated The O.C. twice. It will be surprising to see who win the match and defends the title at the Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio to face Andrade for the US title

After losing his WWE United States championship title to Andrade at WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event, Rey Mysterio is set to face his Luchador rival on WWE RAW. Fans believe that Rey Mysterio can lose the rematch as WWE wants Humberto Carrillo and Andrade to fight for the title at WWE Royal Rumble. Some believe that Seth Rollins and the AOP can interfere in the match and help Andrade retain his title. This will grow the ongoing storyline between Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

