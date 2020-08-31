Dominik And Rey Mysterio Execute Vengeance By Defeating Seth Rollins And Murphy

At the WWE Payback 2020 PPV, Dominik teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag-team match. Both teams delivered an incredible performance, but in the end, the young luchador scored his first win by pinning Murphy. The match hyped up the ongoing Seth Rollins vs Mysterios feud and also teased a future feud between Murphy and Rollins as Murphy accidentally hit his master with a flying kick during the match. After the PPV, WWE announced that on the upcoming episode of RAW, Rey Mysterio will once again face Seth Rollins in a singles match. Fans speculate that Rey Mysterio will defeat Rollins with the help of Dominik, ending the long-running feud.

WWE Payback results: Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy

As soon as the bell rang, Dominik stunned Murphy with his quick moves and groundwork, leading to an argument between the master and the follower. As the two talked, Rey Mysterio tagged himself in and demanded Seth Rollins get in. "Get your punk-a** in here!" said Rey Mysterio. However, the future Hall of Famer soon regretted his move as Seth Rollins took him down with a series of kicks and punches. The heels then punished Dominik and even countered his crossbody with an assisted falcon arrow.

After taking a beating, Dominik tagged in Rey Mysterio who hit Seth Rollins with an explosive dropkick. However, after Rey Mysterio failed to execute a 619, Seth Rollins took over and delivered a Codebreaker before sending him flying into the barricade. "Where's your family now?" Seth Rollins screamed at Rey Mysterio before demanding Murphy kick Rey on the head. However, Murphy missed and kicked Rollins, giving Rey Mysterio enough time to tag in Dominik. Rey Mysterio then delivered a 619 to Murphy before Dominik executed a frog splash to score the win. After the match, Rey Mysterio slid out of the ring and tossed The Monday Night Messiah into the barricade. The Mysterios then hugged each other to end the segment.

Image credits: WWE.com