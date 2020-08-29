WWE Payback 2020: Murphy And Seth Rollins Vs Dominik And Rey Mysterio Added To Match Card

The WWE Payback 2020 marks the return of the pay-per-view (PPV) event after a 2-year hiatus. The event kicks off on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) in Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Vince McMahon and co. have success lined up an exiting WWE Payback 2020 match card as WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will be defending his title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Murphy and Seth Rollins vs Dominik and Mysterio added to WWE Payback 2020 match card

In a recent update announced by the company, the WWE Payback 2020 match card will feature two additional matches on Sunday. The first of the matches added to the WWE Payback 2020 match card will see Matt Riddle faceoff against 'King Corbin' in a singles match. The addition was inevitable after Riddle challenged Corbin for a fight during their SmackDown clash, which the 'King' accepted. The other match added to the WWE Payback 2020 schedule will see a RAW rematch pitting Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. The match will be Dominik's second pay-per-view match and will team with his father Rey on Sunday.

WWE Payback 2020 schedule: WWE Payback 2020 match card

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Triple-Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Singles match: Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

WWE tag team match: Buddy- Seth Rollins vs Dominik and Mysterio

WWE singles match: 'King' Corbin vs Matt Riddle

WWE Payback 2020 match card: Live stream details

The WWE Payback 2020 live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 30 (Monday, August 31 at 4:30 AM IST). The telecast will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. Fans can sign-in to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account.

However, if one doesn’t have a premium account, they can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also watch the action live on a smart TV using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

(Image Courtesy: WWE Instagram)