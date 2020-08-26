WWE Payback: Sasha Banks & Bayley To Defend Their Title Against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Nearly a month ago, WWE announced that Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their title at WWE Payback. However, they didn’t reveal the name of the challengers until the recent episode of RAW. On the show, WWE confirmed that in-ring rivals Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will team up to face the champions at the upcoming PPV.

According to fans, the match could go either way. Nia Jax could betray Shayna Baszler during the match and help the Golden Role Models win. However, some believe that the champions could lose their title at WWE Payback and go on to start their much-awaited Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud. The WWE Payback PPV is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Payback: The Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax rivalry

The feud between the two superstars started on July 27, when Shayna Baszler interrupted Nia Jax and the two got into a brawl, leading to a match which ended in a double count-out. Afterwards, Nia Jax again brawled with Baszler and went on to attack a WWE official, causing a suspension. A couple of days later, the two came face-to-face at RAW Underground where Baszler attacked three different women who tried to stop her. This week, Nia Jax returned to RAW and revealed that she has been reinstated after apologising to the WWE official, before exchanging some harsh words with Shayna Baszler. It will be really interesting to see how these two superstars will be able to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley who have better in-ring chemistry than them.

WWE Payback: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax announced

Before Shayna Baszler faced Bayley in a singles match, WWE made the Tag-Team title match announcement. Shayna Baszler was then interviewed by a WWE host, who was interrupted by Nia Jax when the two traded insults. Shayna Baszler then made her way to the ring and after the match began, Jax appeared and stood at the entrance ramp. Baszler immediately went after Bayley's arm and trapped the SmackDown Champion in her submission move. Bayley soon broke free and two started going back and forth. However, Nia Jax suddenly ran towards the ring and started attacking Baszler. While Bayley and Sasha Banks watched on, laughing, Jax and Baszler turned their attention to the Tag-Team Champions and chased the champs off.

Image credits: WWE.com