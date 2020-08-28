WWE Payback 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch WWE PPV, Schedule And Predictions

WWE Payback 2020 is set to go live on August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Vince McMahon and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of three championship matches. WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will defend his title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in the expected main event, while Randy Orton will clash with former NXT Champion Keith Lee in the co-main event. Apart from these headliners, WWE Payback 2020 will feature matches like Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley and others. A-list WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Dominik are also expected to appear in the upcoming WWE Payback 2020 PPV.
The WWE Payback 2020 live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 24 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
THIS SUNDAY: #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt defends his #UniversalTitle against @WWERomanReigns AND @BraunStrowman in a #NoHoldsBarred #TripleThreat Match at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/LfEnLcOVsX— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 25, 2020
