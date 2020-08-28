WWE Payback 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch WWE PPV, Schedule And Predictions

WWE Payback 2020 is set to go live on August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Vince McMahon and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of three championship matches. WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will defend his title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in the expected main event, while Randy Orton will clash with former NXT Champion Keith Lee in the co-main event. Apart from these headliners, WWE Payback 2020 will feature matches like Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley and others. A-list WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Dominik are also expected to appear in the upcoming WWE Payback 2020 PPV.

WWE Payback 2020 live stream: WWE Payback 2020 schedule

WWE Payback 2020 (US timing) – August 30, 2020, 7:00 pm ET

WWE Payback 2020 (India timing) – August 31, 2020, 4:30 am IST

WWE Payback 2020 live stream: When and where to watch

The WWE Payback 2020 live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 24 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Payback 2020 live stream: How to watch WWE Payback 2020 live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE Payback 2020 live stream: WWE Payback 2020 match card

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Triple-Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Singles match: Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship (TBD): AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy (c)

WWE Payback 2020 live stream: WWE Payback 2020 predictions

WWE Payback 2020 predictions: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE Payback 2020 predictions: Apollo Crews will best Bobby Lashley to retain his title

WWE Payback 2020 predictions: Roman Reigns will come out on top against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to become the new WWE Universal Champion

WWE Payback 2020 predictions: Jeff Hardy will defeat AJ Styles to retain his title if the match is scheduled

Image credits: WWE Twitter