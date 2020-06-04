Donald Trump's Son Supports WWE Star Despite Controversial Comments On Twitter

WWE's Jaxson Ryker found himself in deep water after one of his old social media posts came to the fore where the WWE wrestler was found labelling the Black Lives Matter movement "garbage". While Jaxson Ryker tried to justify himself later, the damage was already done. Social media users took very little time to call out Ryker. His fellow WWE wrestlers also lashed out at Jaxson Ryker for his controversial comments. While Ryker continues to receive heat from fans and netizens, Donald Trump Jr surprisingly came out in support of Ryker this week.

WWE news: Donald Trump Jr supports Jaxson Ryker despite the controversial statement

The tragic death of George Floyd has sparked outrage and mass protests across the United States this week. While a number of athletes have shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Jaxson Ryker's old post about the movement came to light this week. Jaxson Ryker was then slammed by his WWE colleagues including the likes of Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali among the others. Mustafa Ali further mocked Jaxson Ryker for extending his support towards Donald Trump but Donald Trump Jr was in Ryker's corner on Twitter.

Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter and showed his support for the US government. However, he ended the tweet by stating, “Forgotten No More” which also garnered a lot of heat. Apart from that, a number of people trolled him for supporting Donald Trump and his government.

WWE news: Donald Trump son supports Jaxson Ryker

My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it.



Thank you for your service in the Marines! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/7XbCElYpvg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2020

Donald Trump Jr also took notice of a tweet from Ryker. Donald Trump Jr took to Twitter and thanked the WWE superstar for his support towards the US government. He further thanked Jaxson Ryker for his contribution to the Iraq War and pledged that his father (Donald Trump) will continue to serve the nation. However, Donald Trump Jr and his tweet failed to do another for the backlash Ryker was receiving all day.

Apart from being a WWE wrestler, Jaxson Ryker is an ex-Marine who served the US during the Iraq War. He began his career as a wrestler in 2001 and took 16 long years to break into the WWE. Although he has marked his way into the SmackDown roster, Jaxson Ryker is yet to become a prominent name.

Image courtesy: Donald Trump Jr Instagram and WWE