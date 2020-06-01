Mustafa Ali Slams Fans, Says "Imagine A Muslim Talking About Police Brutality"

Rising WWE star Mustafa Ali made some controversial comments on Twitter, taking note on his religion before answering his critics on social media. Though Mustafa Ali proved his worth as an in-ring wrestler, a major portion of the wrestling fanbase seemingly believes that Mustafa Ali does not have the ability to cut a promo. Throughout the years, WWE superstars who didn’t possess mic skills were booted off the promotion with time, and a lot of fans believe Mustafa Ali will face a similar fate if he fails to develop his mic skills and the ability to cut an intense promo. Mustafa Ali took to Twitter and explained why a promo from him won't appear appropriate to most fans.

WWE news: Mustafa Ali WWE slam fans and critics

Imagine having a Muslim name, talking about good & evil, police brutality and having it air on WWE programming...and people still saying “bUt CaN hE cUt A pRoMo?” https://t.co/hk4LoGomI8 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 31, 2020

The situation has its roots in the time when a WWE fan inquired about Mustafa Ali’s mic skills. The WWE star took to Twitter to hit back at the fan and drew attention to the fact that even after everything he has achieved so far, there are still some people who doubt his ability to ace a promo. Mustafa Ali also questioned the police's inability to pursue peace and equality in the country. Since the US has already witnessed widespread riots and protests following the death of George Floyd, numerous WWE stars have inquired about the police’s moral code of conduct and sense of humanity. Apart from WWE stars, numerous NBA players, UFC fighters, football players and boxers have also voiced their protest regarding the George Floyd death. Rising WWE star Mustafa Ali also joined in the chorus this week.

WWE news: Mustafa Ali WWE on George Floyd protests

And like always, there’s going to be some comment about “you were part of the problem.” No. I saw the problem and did something to combat it. Countless times, I showed up and put a stop to any sort of harassment/excessive force. You can’t change anything sitting behind a screen. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 27, 2020

According to Mustafa Ali, a lot of African-American people have a distrust towards the police and it is the official’s duty to regain that trust. Since racial discrimination appears to be rearing its ugly head once again, Mustafa Ali stated that police officers should understand their role in the community. “Thus, it is on us, as a society to force that change from within,” wrote Mustafa Ali on Twitter.

