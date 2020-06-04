WWE Fans Lash Out At The Undertaker For 'ruining Their Childhood'

WWE has seen a number of wrestlers come and go with gimmicks ranging from bizarre to downright dreadful. However, The Undertaker has been the once constant since he made his debut in the promotion. While 'The Phenom' is admired by many, The Undertaker recently made a surprising revelation by claiming that he has often been accused by his fans of ruining their childhood. The Undertaker has always been a private person and apart from his WWE appearances, he has never been seen on public platforms. Despite being one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time, The Undertaker seemingly likes to keep his personal life low key. However, 'The Dead Man' bucked the trend when he took to social media and posted about a college football game. A lot of fans took note of the post and blamed The Undertaker for ruining their childhood.

WWE: The Undertaker reacts to “My childhood is ruined” comments

While interacting on The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he was advised to begin using social media accounts by the end of his WWE career. However, his fans were seemingly disappointed when The Phenom actually did that. According to The Undertaker, after creating his social media profiles, he posted something about the Sugar Bowl event, which turned out to be a disaster for him. His fans appeared to dislike the post as they never wanted The Undertaker to break his character and seeing ‘The Dead Man’ online, a number of WWE fans claimed it was unnatural to see The Undertaker like that.

The Undertaker said that his comments section was filled with disapproval from his fans as it was the first time in 30 years that he broke his character in public. “One of the first things I did out of character was I posted about the Longhorns winning the Sugar Bowl, I'm scrolling through comments and I see 'My childhood is ruined, The Undertaker is now on social media'. You've got to be s--tting me. People were genuinely p**sed I broke character after 30 years," said the Undertaker on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Undertakes breaks character, opens up on hate he received

The Undertaker further said that people actually hate his wife Michele McCool for marrying him. According to The Undertaker, his fans do not want him to get married and they prefer to see him maintain the on-screen character all the time. However, the WWE legend also clarified that he remained focused on his work only because of his loyal fanbase.

Image courtesy: WWE