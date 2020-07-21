Drew McIntyre Agrees To Dolph Ziggler's Rematch Demand For The WWE Championship

At WWE Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler did everything he could to defeat Drew McIntyre. He even chose a lopsided stipulation for the match, but in the end, the WWE Champion retained his title by hitting The Show-off with a Claymore. Even though Dolph Ziggler lost the match, many fans and critics hailed his WWE Extreme Rules performance. This forced WWE to continue the Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud, which was supposed to end on Sunday.

On this week’s WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler confronted Drew McIntyre and demanded a rematch, which the champion agreed to. However, this time Drew McIntyre has the right to choose the stipulation and Dolph Ziggler has to agree to McIntyre’s rules if he wants a title shot.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre allows Dolph Ziggler a championship rematch

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre entered the ring and said he’s ready to move forward. He claimed that after retaining his title at WWE Extreme Rules, he’s ready to face a worthy opponent at WWE SummerSlam. Dolph Ziggler walked out and claimed that he saw “fear” in Drew McIntyre’s eye when the two were fighting on Sunday. In reply, the WWE champion said that he defeated Ziggler, even with The Show-off picking the stipulation.

Drew McIntyre took down Dolph Ziggler with a headbutt and started walking out of the ring. Ziggler begged the champion to not walk away and asked him to give a rematch. Dolph Ziggler also offered Drew McIntyre to choose the time and stipulation of the match. Drew McIntyre stopped and told Ziggler that he presented a compelling case and changed his mind. He accepted to give Dolph Ziggler a rematch for the WWE title but said that he will reveal the stipulation of the match later.

Will Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton happen at WWE SummerSlam?

Earlier, there were reports that Drew McIntyre will start a feud with Randy Orton for SummerSlam, but after this week’s episode, it can be said that Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton will not happen at the upcoming PPV. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre could face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam and the Viper could go after another A-list WWE superstar.

