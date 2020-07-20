Sasha Banks Vs Asuka WWE RAW Women’s Championship Contest Sees Controversial End

Sasha Banks and Asuka faced each other in a controversial championship match at WWE Extreme Rules. The match ended with Bayley putting on the referee’s shirt and becoming the unofficial referee after the real ref found himself incapacitated. Bayley counted a pinfall for Sasha Banks and “unofficially” declared her partner as the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Fans believe that Sasha Banks vs Asuka could go down once again where The Empress will officially defeat Banks.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Sasha Banks defeats Asuka, becomes ‘unofficial’ WWE RAW Women’s Champion

As soon as the bell rang, Sasha Banks tried to trap Asuka in the Bank Statement but Asuka escaped. She then tried to deliver a sunset flip bomb but the WWE RAW Women's Champion dodged and hit her with a sliding knee to the face. The Boss soon recovered and started targeting Asuka’s arms. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley also helped Sasha Banks by distracting Asuka and not letting her take control. However, Asuka rocked the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions by hitting Banks with a codebreaker.

In the later part of the match, Sasha Banks took control by powerbombing The Empress into the plexiglass at ringside. Sasha Banks then delivered a frog splash and trapped Asuka in the Bank Statement, but the champion grabbed the rope, forcing Banks to break the hold. Asuka started building momentum with a series of ground moves and went on to deliver two German suplexes to The Boss. She then hit Sasha Banks with a running hip, but it earned her only two counts.

Asuka proceeded to take Banks to the top rope to deliver a superplex, but The Blueprint fought back and dropped Asuka on the mat. Sasha Banks took too much time to take advantage and the champion recovered. Asuka trapped Sasha Banks in the Asuka Lock, but Bayley provided a distraction. Bayley took down Kairi Sane with a Bayley-to-Belly while Sasha Banks fought back. Bayley tried to get in the ring but received a big boot to the face from the WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Asuka then tried to take control by spitting green mist, but Sasha Banks ducked and the mist got into the referee’s eye. Bayley then hit Asuka with her title and wore the referee’s shirt. Sasha Banks pinned Asuka and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion declared Banks the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. However, WWE later revealed that Banks is an unofficial champion as Bayley was not the ‘official’ referee of the match.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com