Drew McIntyre Retains His WWE Championship By Defeating Dolph Ziggler At Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler was a promising contest on paper. Ziggler had a golden opportunity to get one over McIntyre at Extreme Rules. However, despite a major advantage, Dolph Ziggler was not able to stop the WWE Champion on the night. Drew McIntyre dominated throughout the match and retained his championship with an incredible Claymore Kick. According to fans, this was one of Dolph Ziggler’s finest performances in recent years as the Show-off delivered an entertaining performance at WWE Extreme Rules.

According to various reports, the Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud effectively ended at Extreme Rules and the two will now go on to start new storylines with other WWE RAW superstars. Fans are speculating that Drew McIntyre could start a feud with Randy Orton for SummerSlam which is the next major PPV. Dolph Ziggler, on the other hand, could feud with Andrade, Angle Garza and others.

WWE Extreme Rules results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Dolph Ziggler

Before the match started, Dolph Ziggler picked up the mic and announced a lopsided match stipulation. Dolph Ziggler asserted that it's Extreme Rules, but for only him. Meaning, if Drew McIntyre uses a weapon, gets counted out or disqualified, Ziggler becomes the new WWE Champion. The Scottish Psychopath accepted the stipulation and signalled to the referee to start the contest. Even with the disadvantage, Drew McIntyre started strong as he tossed his opponent around with ease. "I can do this all damn night," he said as he taunted Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler fought back with a legal low blow and started attacking the champion with a steel chair. Drew McIntyre soon recovered and sent Ziggler flying over the announce table. The champion thought of finishing the match with a Claymore Kick, but The Show-off dodged and hit him with a chair for a near-fall. Dolph Ziggler then climbed the ropes and drove Drew McIntyre through a table with a big elbow drop.

Dolph Ziggler then went inside the ring and asked the referee to start counting. As it looked like Ziggler would become the new WWE champion, Drew McIntyre rolled back into the ring, avoiding the countout loss. Drew McIntyre soon got up and hit the challenger with the Glasgow Kiss, but Dolph Ziggler answered back with Fameasser, followed by a Zig-Zag and an uranage. Despite taking a lot of punishment, Drew McIntyre recovered and delivered a Claymore to win the match.

Image Source: WWE.com