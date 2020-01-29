Dwayne Johnson Reveals That He Had A Complicated Relationship With Father Rocky Johnson

WWE Hall of Fame star Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson passed away at the age of 75. His death was sudden and the news shocked many wrestling fans all over the world.

Recently, while speaking to Oprah Winfrey on a show, his son wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson talked about his father’s death and revealed how important Rocky Johnson was in his life. When Oprah Winfrey asked what kind of relationship he had with his father, Dwayne Johnson said that it was complicated. He described Rocky Johnson as a guy who raised him on ‘tough love’. Despite that, Dwayne Johnson said that he loved his father and always respected him.

"The day he died, that night I went to bed, I felt so grateful and moved. Because I realized, oh wow, I have a new relationship with you," Johnson said. "Clean slate. No regrets. No pain. No complications. Just me and you," he added.

After talking about his father, Dwayne Johnson brought out a bottle of his Teremana tequila to celebrate Oprah's birthday. The two toasted for Oprah's good health and Rocky Johnson. Dwayne Johnson shared the video of the moment on his Instagram page and thanked Oprah Winfrey for showing gratitude to his father. Dwayne Johnson also thanked the audience who shared an emotional moment with him.

Oprah Winfrey thanks Dwayne Johnson

I was feeling less than 💯 today. Bad Cold. I prayed. Meditated. Took every combination of lemon, ginger, honey, turmeric garlic, oregano oil known to womankind and then realized if @therock could still make it after burying his father this week, I was gonna be more than fine. pic.twitter.com/kPMZikKuxC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 26, 2020

You made it so, Atlanta. Thank you for feeding me with your energy. Thank you Dwayne Johnson for showing up and being fully present, open vulnerable, kind, and bringing me @Teremana your BRAND new tequila. Here’s to clearer vision in 2020! ❤️🥃 #Oprahs2020VisionTour — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 26, 2020

