Dwayne Johnson Reveals That He Had A Complicated Relationship With Father Rocky Johnson

WWE News

WWE Hall of Fame's Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson passed away at the age of 75. His death was sudden and the news shocked many wrestling fans all over the world

Dwayne Johnson

WWE Hall of Fame star Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson passed away at the age of 75. His death was sudden and the news shocked many wrestling fans all over the world.

Recently, while speaking to Oprah Winfrey on a show, his son wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson talked about his father’s death and revealed how important Rocky Johnson was in his life. When Oprah Winfrey asked what kind of relationship he had with his father, Dwayne Johnson said that it was complicated. He described Rocky Johnson as a guy who raised him on ‘tough love’. Despite that, Dwayne Johnson said that he loved his father and always respected him.

"The day he died, that night I went to bed, I felt so grateful and moved. Because I realized, oh wow, I have a new relationship with you," Johnson said. "Clean slate. No regrets. No pain. No complications. Just me and you," he added.

After talking about his father, Dwayne Johnson brought out a bottle of his Teremana tequila to celebrate Oprah's birthday. The two toasted for Oprah's good health and Rocky Johnson. Dwayne Johnson shared the video of the moment on his Instagram page and thanked Oprah Winfrey for showing gratitude to his father. Dwayne Johnson also thanked the audience who shared an emotional moment with him.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Oprah Winfrey thanks Dwayne Johnson

