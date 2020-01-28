The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Happy With Royal Rumble Result, Says He Is A Big Fan Of Drew McIntyre

WWE News

After Royal Rumble, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and called himself a big fan of Drew McIntyre. McIntyre won the Rumble after defeating stars like Lesnar.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Drew McIntyre won the Men’s Royal Rumble match by eliminating Roman Reigns. Though the Big Dog was not happy with the outcome, his cousin and WWE legend Dwayne Johnson was really happy to see Drew McIntyre win. After the event, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and called himself the biggest fan of Drew McIntyre. Dwayne Johnson congratulated Drew McIntyre and wrote, "Very happy about this. I’m a big fan of DM." Here's what Dwayne Johnson posted. 

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with heartbreaking father-daughter photo

After winning the match, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the good wishes. He said he is going to work harder and deliver even greater shows. He then asked the world to not wake him up if his Royal Rumble win is a dream.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson shares BTS picture from first-day shoot of 'Red Notice'

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Highlights

Though Drew McIntyre won the match and cemented his position in WrestleMania, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was the MVP of the event. Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, MVP, Rey Mysterio and many more. However, Brock Lesnar's reign ended when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. From there, Drew McIntyre took over as he eliminated The Miz and Ricochet. Edge then made his much-awaited return and eliminated many WWE superstars including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Roman Reigns eliminated Edge and Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Also Read l How Dwayne Johnson and WWE created the character of ‘The Rock’

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson emotionally reveals disease that caused father Rocky's death; watch clip

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson pays heartfelt tribute to father Rocky Johnson; wrestling community mourns

