Dwayne Johnson 'very Proud' Of Daughter As She Wants To 'blaze Her Own Path' In WWE

Dwayne Johnson became the face of the WWE when Stone Cold Steve Austin was out injured and has rarely looked back since. Widely known by his in-ring name, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson made his name in the company for his immaculate skills on the mic before successfully transitioning into Hollywood. Now reportedly the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Johnson's legacy in WWE will seemingly be carried forward by his daughter, Simone Johnson. The 18-year-old signed a professional contract with WWE in February this year and is now training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Continuing the long line of Anoa'i family in professional wrestling, Simone Johnson will be the fourth generation wrestler from the family and Dwayne Johnson said he is extremely proud of her daughter. The former WWE champion spoke to television host Jimmy Fallon in a virtual session and revealed he was very proud of Simone Johnson. "She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," said Dwayne Johnson. "First of all, I mean, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But, more importantly, 'follow in my footsteps' sounds cliche, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important."

Dwayne Johnson further explained that Simone Johnson ended up becoming the youngest signee in the history of WWE when she quietly started training with the company at the age of 16. Although the deal was officially announced earlier this year, per Dwayne Johnson, his daughter was working her a** off quietly before making the public announcement. "She was working her a-- off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there. I'm very, very proud of her," he added.

Dwayne Johnson daughter Simone WWE announcement

Simone Johnson made the official announcement in February this year when she shared a picture of her in a Performance Center shirt. Simone Johnson wrote in the caption, "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this."

The Rock, who also had a short career as a football (American football) player, was trained by his father Rocky Johnson. Rocky passed away on January 15, 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 29, 2008, by The Rock. At present, The Usos are the most prominent wrestlers on the roster who belong to the Anoa'i family. Tamina also belongs to the Samoan group of pro wrestlers and is currently enjoying a prominent role in the SmackDown Women's title picture. Roman Reigns, although currently on a hiatus, is arguably the biggest name in WWE. He also belongs to the same Samoan group.

