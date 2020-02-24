Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Signs Up With WWE, Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock recently announced that his 18-year-old daughter Simone has signed the contract with WWE. She has also already started training to become a pro-wrestler at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

Simone said in a statement that this means the world to her. She also said that her family's personal connection to wrestling is special for her and she feels grateful to have the opportunity of not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy. Simone and her father Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

About Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone

Simone Johnson is the daughter of WWE superstar turned actor Dwayne Johnson. According to some media reports, despite this fact, it was actually her grandmother who sparked her interest in the sport. The report also stated that her grandmother used to show Simone her collection of old family wrestling videos when she was young.

Simone also said that the minute she started watching the videos she fell in love with the sport and she knew that this is what she wanted to do. She is all set to become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history.

Simone comes from a long range of legendary wrestlers. The list includes her superstar dad Dwayne Johnson, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia. Last year she attended New York University. She told WWE's Cathy Kelly that she will be continuing her education as a student of entertainment management while beginning her training.

