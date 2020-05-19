Edge Accepts Randy Orton’s Challenge To ‘Wrestling Match’ At WWE Backlash

Last week, Randy Orton slammed Edge and challenged him for a wrestling match at WWE Backlash. Randy Orton had said that a better man won at WrestleMania 36, but not a better wrestler. He then said that he doesn't believe Edge has it in him to wrestle anymore.

Though Edge didn’t say anything to Randy Orton then, he appeared on this week’s WWE RAW and accepted The Viper’s challenge to a Wrestling Match at WWE Backlash. According to fans, the Randy Orton vs Edge 2 feud could start in the upcoming WWE RAW episode as the WWE Backlash is almost a month away. WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Edge accepts Orton’s challenge, Owens returns, McIntyre defeats Corbin: WWE News

Also Read l Christian wants Edge to face Seth Rollins and AJ Styles after feud with Orton concludes: WWE News

Edge accepts Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash challenge

This week’s WWE RAW opened with Randy Orton making his way to the ring and again challenging Edge to a wrestling match. When interviewer Charly Caruso asked Randy Orton why he’s challenging Edge to a wrestling match and not some other match, Randy Orton said wrestling is essential in WWE. Randy Orton said that "wrestling" is the second word in the WWE acronym and every superstar in WWE is a wrestler. He then slammed Edge and said that the Hall of Famer has forgotten everything about wresting because he was sitting home for 9 years.

Also Read l WWE wrestlers who stole John Cena's signature moves ft Randy Orton, AJ Styles; Watch

Midway through Randy Orton's promo, Edge's music hit. The Hall of Famer entered and said that The Viper may ‘be the best wrestler in the world,’ but he was given everything by his father. Meanwhile, Edge claimed he had to work hard to reach the top. He said while he was struggling to become a WWE superstar, he surpassed Randy Orton. He said he still has what it takes to take down Randy Orton.

"You don't love the sport like I do, like the rest of the locker room does," Edge said before accepting the match at Backlash. Edge vowed to show the WWE Universe how much he loves the business and claimed that he is ready to prove Randy Orton wrong again.

Also Read l Randy Orton vengefully challenges Edge to ‘Wrestling Match’ at WWE Backlash: WWE News