Christian Wants Edge To Face Seth Rollins And AJ Styles After Feud With Orton Concludes

It appears the WWE universe is rallying for Edge to face Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in the future. Edge himself earlier said that he would love to work with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and others in WWE. Now, Edge’s best friend and his former Tag-Team partner Christian has opined that Edge should start a storyline with either Seth Rollins or AJ Styles, once his feud with Randy Orton ends. Apart from Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, Christian believes that Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa could also be perfect opponents for Edge.

“You think about him locking up with somebody like Aleister, or NXT talents like Gargano or Ciampa or somebody to that effect. There are so many possibilities that some really cool things could happen,” Christian said to talkSPORT.

Edge itching to face Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and others

Earlier last month, Edge picked Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and others to be his future opponents. While talking to ESPN, Edge said that WWE has to schedule Edge vs AJ Styles in the future. The Rated-R Superstar pointed out that he and AJ Styles have been in the wrestling industry for around 20 years, but never fought each other in a singles match. Edge said that he would love to face Seth Rollins as fans would love to see an Edge vs Seth Rollins match-up. Edge also revealed that he would love to see Edge vs Roman Reigns in the future.

“Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man,” said Edge.

Edge vs Randy Orton feud continues

On this week’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton challenged Edge to a ‘Wrestling Match’ at upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. Edge is yet to accept the challenge. However, fans have speculated that Edge will accept the challenge and will go on to defeat Randy Orton. WWE Backlash scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020.

