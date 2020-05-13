WWE Wrestlers Who Stole John Cena's Signature Moves Ft Randy Orton, AJ Styles; Watch

Apart from having a charismatic personality, incredible mic skills and unparalleled wrestling abilities, WWE superstar John Cena is also lauded for his signature moves. The 16-time World Champion has had defeated numerous wrestlers in his 18-year long wrestling career to emerge as the face of the WWE. Throughout the years John Cena has introduced various signature moves in WWE including the likes of Attitude Adjustment, Five Knuckle Shuffle, and the STF. However, on certain occasions, WWE wrestlers have stolen finishing moves from John Cena to give him a taste of his own medicine. Here are the six WWE wrestlers who stole the John Cena signature moves.

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has seemingly been an underdog throughout his WWE career. However, Mysterio has often surprised the WWE Universe with his unexpected stunts. In 2011, Rey Mysterio did the same after he locked John Cena in an STF hold in a title contest.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles and John Cena feuded with each other for a long time and were involved in a bad-blood rivalry in 2016. Though John Cena managed to end the storyline by defeating AJ Styles and claiming the WWE title for the 16th time in his career, AJ Styles stunned the world by planting an Attitude Adjustment on John Cena. However, John Cena managed to redeem himself in the contest as he went on to defeat 'The Phenomenal One'.

Kevin Owens

In 2015, John Cena and Kevin Owens locked horns at Elimination Chamber. Kevin Owens showed a lot of disrespect towards John Cena as he tried to copy his signature Five Knuckle Shuffle. Though he failed in his first attempt, Owens later planted an Attitude Adjustment on John Cena.

Seth Rollins

‘The King Slayer’ went on to slay John Cena as he stole the 16-time World Champion’s iconic Attitude Adjustment at Summer Slam in 2015. Though John Cena was dominating the fight, Seth Rollins turned the contest in his favour as the entire arena watched on in surprise as Rollins planted the AA on Cena.

Dean Ambrose

The Lunatic Fringe locked John Cena in an STF hold as they confronted each other in an electrifying contest in 2015. Dean Ambrose stunned John Cena as he applied Cena’s signature move on him. However, John Cena managed to escape Ambrose's STF hold.

Randy Orton

The Viper and John Cena have a history that goes back years together. While John Cena defeated Randy Orton several times, the Viper has also picked up victories on certain occasions. Randy Orton stole the show in 2013 by executing an AA and STF on John Cena.

Image courtesy: WWE