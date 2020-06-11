Edge Reveals He Initially Laughed At Vince McMahon's 'greatest Wrestling Match Ever' Pitch

Edge recently revealed in an interview that he “laughed” when WWE CEO Vince McMahon and WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman pitched him 'the greatest wrestling match ever' idea for WWE Backlash. Edge said that he laughed for a couple of minutes, but soon realised that the two were serious and were considering to this for his Backlash match. “Then my reaction was, is this wise because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure,” Edge said to ESPN.

Edge said he eventually agreed to do the storyline because he liked Vince McMahon’s pitch. He said he stopped thinking about failure and started focusing on delivering an impressive match. “I can't control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in. All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it's a giant rib. I don't know," said the Hall of Famer.

Backlash 2020 schedule: Things to know about the upcoming PPV

WWE Backlash 2020 is scheduled to take place on June 14 (June 15, according to Indian timings) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The night will be headlined by Edge vs Randy Orton 2 and will also feature some incredible matches like Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus, Asuka vs Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley and others. WWE could announce a few more matches for WWE Backlash 2020 as the PPV is still a couple of days away.

Backlash 2020 schedule: Edge vs Randy Orton 2 could be 35 minutes long

According to various reports, the Edge vs Randy Orton rematch was pre-recorded on June 7, and will reportedly be 35 minutes long. While talking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the Edge and Randy Orton really tried to make their Backlash 2020 match 'the greatest wrestling match ever'. There is speculation that WWE wanted the Edge vs Randy Orton 2 to be perfect, which is why they pre-recorded the match so that they could be able to rectify any mistakes later.

“All I know is that it's already been taped. I believe they went around 30-35 minutes. They tried very hard to actually have the best wrestling that they can,” said Dave Meltzer.

