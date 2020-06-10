Vince McMahon Unhappy With Randy Orton-Tommaso Ciampa Twitter Feud

WWE legend Randy Orton and former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have been engaged in a Twitter feud for the past two days. It all started after Randy Orton criticised Tommaso Ciampa for slapping Karrion Kross’ leg in an attempt to make a move sound more impactful during their WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House match. In response, Ciampa wrote that he showed his daughter some Randy Orton’s matches to put her to bed. The Twitter feud raged on when Randy’s wife Kim Orton called Tommaso Ciampa 'a man who takes credit for great matches without actually putting them together'.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

@RandyOrton Isn’t that the same guy who took credit for all those ‘great matches’ that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa break Vince McMahon’s unwritten rule

While speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE CEO Vince McMahon is unhappy with Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa. According to many, Vince McMahon has an unwritten rule that WWE superstars will only feud on social media when they are involved in a storyline together. Now, because Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa are not involved in any WWE storyline together, their real-life feud could harm WWE’s image.

“The impression I was given is that Vince McMahon isn’t very happy about this. For those of you who may not know, there are rules and then there’s Vince. Vince hates it when guys or women or whatever do something that teases a match that he’s not gonna do,” the Wrestling Observer reported.

Randy Orton scheduled to face Edge at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton is currently in a feud with Edge and the two are scheduled to face each other for the second time at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. According to reports, Edge will once again defeat Randy Orton and go on to start a feud with another major WWE superstar. However, some believe that 'The Viper' could come out on top at Backlash and continue his feud with the 'Rated-R Superstar'. There are rumours that the two could face each other for the third and final time at the WWE SummerSlam PPV later this year.

