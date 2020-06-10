Triple H Was Forced By Vince McMahon To Cut Off Ric Flair’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE recently released a bonus clip from ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary where Triple H can be seen opening up about one of the ‘worst moments of his WWE career’. While remembering the year 2008, Triple H recalled the Hall of Fame induction of Ric Flair. The Hall of Famer gave an emotional speech where he talked about his remarkable WWE career and the friends he made in his ‘long but incredible professional wrestling journey’.

While the people in attendance were loving the speech, and some superstars even had tears in their eyes, Vince McMahon was seemingly unhappy with the heart-warming moment. According to Triple H, Ric Flair was speaking for way too long and Vince McMahon thought that he was boring the audience. Without thinking about the WWE legend, Vince McMahon ordered Triple H to step to the stage and ask Ric Flair to end his speech.

Triple H, who inducted his mentor to the Hall of Fame, stated that he was surprised by Vince McMahon’s order because he would look extremely disrespectful. However, Triple H could not say no to the chairman and proceeded towards the stage. In the video released by WWE, Triple H can be seen receiving ‘boos and you s**k’ chants from fans after he delivers Vince McMahon’s message to Ric Flair.

Ric Flair didn’t stop even after the first warning

However, Ric Flair didn’t stop even after the first warning. Frustrated, Vince McMahon once again ordered Triple H to go to Ric Flair and ask him to stop. Triple H said he was embarrassed, but he had to what he was told. “Vince and others were calling me over. ‘Why didn’t you tell him.’ ‘Well, I did tell him.’ ‘Why isn’t he wrapping it up,’ I said it’s his Hall of Fame speech, and they were like go tell him again. The worst possible fear I could have was to tell Ric that you’re a legend, you had a great career, get off the stage, please,” said Triple H.

Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance

Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance was on the July 22 episode of WWE RAW last year. The 'Nature Boy' reunited with other WWE legends like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and raised a toast. After that, he appeared on the April 24 episode of WWE SmackDown this year. He video called Triple H and congratulated him on his 25th anniversary of being in WWE.

