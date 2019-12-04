The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Seth Rollins Called 'sensitive' By Former Diva Paige Ahead Of His WWE Backstage Appearance

WWE News

Former WWE diva recently posted a tweet terming Seth Rollins as sensitive. She replied to Seth Rollins' appearance on WWE Backstage with a laughing GIF

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins created a lot of hype after the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX tweeted that the former champion will be present on WWE Backstage to explain himself. The former WWE diva Paige recently posted a tweet where she termed Seth Rollins as 'sensitive'. She replied to Seth Rollins’ tweet regarding his appearance on WWE Backstage with a laughing GIF.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

Also Read | Randy Orton's Obscene Gesture To Seth Rollins On Monday Night RAW Breaks The Internet

CM Punk was absent

Seth Rollins was the guest on tonight’s WWE Backstage. When it was announced, fans were hoping to see a confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Later on, CM Punk made it clear that he won’t be a part of WWE Backstage.

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Continues His Fight With CM Punk, Challenges Him At WrestleMania

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Slams Reporter, Calls Him A ‘vindictive Liar’ WWE

Seth Rollins fires back

Former WWE Universal Champion went on to respond to the tweet by WWE on FOX. He responded to the Twitter handle by threatening to walk out of the show. He said that they will have to find another guest for WWE Backstage to boost their ratings. Also, he added that the panel has some explaining to do to him, and not the other way round.

Also Read | Paige: WWE Superstar's Salary, Net Worth And What's Next For The Diva

Meanwhile, in response to Rollins' tweet, former WWE Diva Paige posted a GIF in response and said that she sees how sensitive Rollins can quickly get.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG