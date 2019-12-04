Seth Rollins Called 'sensitive' By Former Diva Paige Ahead Of His WWE Backstage Appearance

Seth Rollins created a lot of hype after the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX tweeted that the former champion will be present on WWE Backstage to explain himself. The former WWE diva Paige recently posted a tweet where she termed Seth Rollins as 'sensitive'. She replied to Seth Rollins’ tweet regarding his appearance on WWE Backstage with a laughing GIF.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

Also Read | Randy Orton's Obscene Gesture To Seth Rollins On Monday Night RAW Breaks The Internet

CM Punk was absent

Seth Rollins was the guest on tonight’s WWE Backstage. When it was announced, fans were hoping to see a confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Later on, CM Punk made it clear that he won’t be a part of WWE Backstage.

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Continues His Fight With CM Punk, Challenges Him At WrestleMania

If you idiots keep saying I want to explain myself then you’re gonna have to find another guest to pop your ratings. If anything, the panel has some explaining to do to me. https://t.co/ouUrtZAArg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 3, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Slams Reporter, Calls Him A ‘vindictive Liar’ WWE

Seth Rollins fires back

Former WWE Universal Champion went on to respond to the tweet by WWE on FOX. He responded to the Twitter handle by threatening to walk out of the show. He said that they will have to find another guest for WWE Backstage to boost their ratings. Also, he added that the panel has some explaining to do to him, and not the other way round.

Also Read | Paige: WWE Superstar's Salary, Net Worth And What's Next For The Diva

I see how sensitive you can easily get. So imma just react accordingly with this gif. @WWEonFOX https://t.co/WdjSfIoPES pic.twitter.com/8RAv8JfSOk — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, in response to Rollins' tweet, former WWE Diva Paige posted a GIF in response and said that she sees how sensitive Rollins can quickly get.